Cops: Coram man stabbed brother, set house on fire

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Coram man stabbed his brother with a large knife Friday evening before setting a home on fire, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a home on Sequoia Lane in Coram after a 911 caller reported he was stabbed by his brother, police said.

Sometime after the stabbing, the house was set on fire, authorities said.

The name of the victim and his brother, who was arrested, were not immediately released.

The victim, who is being treated for serious injuries, and his brother were both taken to a hospital.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

