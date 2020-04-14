A federal judge Tuesday denied the bail application of an NYPD officer charged with plotting to kill her estranged husband and the teenage daughter of her boyfriend despite her claim that she was in especial danger of catching the coronavirus because she was forced to work at the laundry in the federal jail in Brooklyn.

Valerie Cincinelli, 35, also maintained that new evidence greatly weakened the government’s case against her.

But federal prosecutors said that at best Cincinelli was greatly exaggerating her situation at the laundry, saying Cincinelli had volunteered to work in the laundry and was misrepresenting her situation there to her attorney.

Eastern District federal prosecutors Anthony Bagnuola and Catherine Mirabile said during a telephonic bail conference that Cincinelli’s claims — that she was involved in helping to wash the clothing of inmates infected with the coronavirus — was incorrect, and that, in fact, she was only assigned to fold already cleaned clothing.

This prompted U.S. District Judge Sandra Feuerstein to ask Cincinelli’s attorney James Kousouros how closely he investigated his client’s claims. Kousouros said he had difficulty getting any information out of jail officials.

“I don’t see any additional risk for your client” working in the laundry," Feuerstein said.

At one point, Cincinelli, who was on the call from the Brooklyn jail known as the MDC, or Metropolitan Detention Center, tried to speak but was stopped. Court procedure usually requires a defendant to address the court through her or his attorney.

Feuerstein also rejected Cincinelli’s claim that new evidence submitted by Kousouros, most apparently provided by federal prosecutors during the pretrial discovery process, weakened the government’s case, making her more eligible for bail.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But the judge said the material was either unpersuasive, subjects for a jury to decide, or did not involve crime which Cincinelli was charged with, so irrelevant to her case.

“I don’t find anything different from the initial application,” the judge said.

It was the second time Feuerstein has denied bail to Cincinelli. In September, Feuerstein ruled that Cincinelli had shown “clear and convincing evidence” that she was a danger to the alleged victims and the community.

Cincinelli, who was arrested in May, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder-for-hire and one count of obstruction of justice. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.