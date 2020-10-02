TODAY'S PAPER
Manorville farm worker strangled co-worker, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Manorville was strangled, and her co-worker at a nearby farm has now been charged in her murder, Suffolk police said.

Faustino Marquez-Cruz, 27, is set to be arraigned Friday on the charge of second-degree murder. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Police said the body of Carmelina Maria Velasquez-Zhau, 37, was found less than a mile from Cosmos Farm, in an area east of Winding Path, Suffolk police said. Velasquez-Zhau and Marquez-Cruz lived and worked at the farm, police said.

A home health aide out jogging discovered her on July 30 and called the police at about 10:43 a.m., police said.

What roles Velasquez-Zhau and Marquez-Cruz carried out at the farm was not released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

