A woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Manorville was strangled, and her co-worker at a nearby farm has now been charged in her murder, Suffolk police said.

Faustino Marquez-Cruz, 27, is set to be arraigned Friday on the charge of second-degree murder. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Police said the body of Carmelina Maria Velasquez-Zhau, 37, was found less than a mile from Cosmos Farm, in an area east of Winding Path, Suffolk police said. Velasquez-Zhau and Marquez-Cruz lived and worked at the farm, police said.

A home health aide out jogging discovered her on July 30 and called the police at about 10:43 a.m., police said.

What roles Velasquez-Zhau and Marquez-Cruz carried out at the farm was not released.