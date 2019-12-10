A Queens man faces arraignment Tuesday after police said he threatened two men and an 11-year-old child "with physical violence" during a religious-slur-laced rant Sunday at a Costco in Inwood.

Justin Pichizaca, 20, of South Jamaica, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree menacing. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not clear if he is represented by counsel.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred at the Costco at 605 Rockaway Tpke. They said one of the alleged victims captured the verbal assault on video inside the store, assisting Fourth Squad detectives in identifying and locating Pichizaca.

Police did not detail specifics of the incident, except to say the victims were 37, 34 and 11, and that Pichizaca "yelled religious slurs."