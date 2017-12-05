Two people working at separate booths at the Tri County flea market in Levittown were charged with offering for sale numerous counterfeit designer handbags, wallets and counterfeit trademark logos, police said.

Jung Kim, 62, of 48th Avenue in Sunnyside, Queens, and Manchun Kim of Goldner Court in Valley Stream — who are not related — were arrested at 5:23 p.m. Monday, Nassau County police...