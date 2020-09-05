TODAY'S PAPER
Two seriously hurt in wrong-way drunken crash in Flanders, Southampton Town police say

Officers responded to a serious three-car crash on

Officers responded to a serious three-car crash on County Road 105, between Flanders Road and Riverside Drive, in Flanders Friday night.  Credit: On Scene Photography/Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A wrong-way, drunken driver in an SUV crashed head-on into a sedan, trapping the two people inside and seriously injuring them, Friday night in Flanders, Southampton Town police said.

Edgar Juarez-Velasquez, 28, of Flanders, who was driving north in the southbound lane of County Road 105, then slammed into a 2017 Toyota SUV driven by Juan Caal, 31, also of Flanders, police said.

Caal was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead — as was Juarez-Valasquez — with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The woman whose 2009 Honda sedan was struck by Juarez-Valasquez, who was behind the wheel of a 2004 Ford SUV, is Yanilsa Munoz, 49, of Easthampton. She and a passenger, a juvenile girl, were flown to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

The minor’s identity was not released, nor was her relationship to Munoz.

The crash occurred between Flanders Road and Riverside Drive. Police were alerted to the crash by several 911 calls around 9:21 p.m., police said.

Juarez-Valasquez was charged with driving while intoxicated. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

State troopers helped the local police reconstruct the accident, and anyone with information or who witnessed the crash should call 631-702-2230, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

