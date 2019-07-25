A young couple shot and killed one year ago Wednesday in a vehicle found parked on a West Babylon street were targeted and may have been involved in an altercation at a gas station earlier in the day, according to the head of the Suffolk County Police Department's Homicide Squad.

Police officials Wednesday disclosed that information as they asked members of the public to come forward to help crack the unsolved homicides of Olivia Digrigoli, 21, of West Islip, and Anthony St. Hilaire, 22, of West Babylon. The couple were found slain on Lakeway Drive about 11:20 p.m. on July 25, 2018.

St. Hilaire was likely the target of the killer, potentially stemming from an altercation at a Deer Park gas station earlier in the day with the occupant of a sedan, according to Suffolk Police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer. He did not rule out the possibility of more than one suspect being involved in the killings.

"This is still a very active investigation," Beyrer said. "We have received a number of tips. We are confident someone out there knows who killed this couple."

Beyrer declined to discuss whether any witnesses are cooperating with the investigation or if the department has obtained surveillance video related to the case.

At a vigil attended by more than 100 people last July, a friend told Newsday that Digrigoli and St. Hilaire were a couple — a description later affirmed by investigators. Police said Digrigoli was found dead in the driver's seat of the vehicle, while St. Hilaire was found outside and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Additional details of the shooting have not been released, with police citing the ongoing investigation. The road where the victims were found runs parallel to Southern State Parkway, north of the parkway, and to the west of Belmont Lake State Park.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the homicides to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. All calls will remain confidential. Tipsters also can text SCPD with a message to CRIMES (274637) or can email a tip to police at www.tipsubmit.com.