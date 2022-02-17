Feds: LI nurse, Marine Corps reservist charged in scheme to distribute fraudulent vaccination cards

A Long Island nurse and a Marine Corps reservist from Queens have been charged with conspiracy and fraud charges in connection with what federal prosecutors said was a scheme to distribute and sell fraudulent COVID-19 Vaccination Cards, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Jia Liu, 26, of Queens, a member of the United States Marine Corps Reserve, and Steven Rodriguez, 27, of Long Beach, who worked as a nurse at a clinic in Hempstead, was charged with one count of conspiring to defraud the United States Department of Health and Human Services and one count of conspiring to commit forgery, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn. Liu is additionally charged with one count of conspiring to defraud the United States Department of Defense for providing these cards to United States Marine Corps reservists.

Prosecutors said Liu and Rodriguez distributed at least 300 stolen or false COVID-19 Vaccination Cards and created more than 70 false entries in the Immunization Databases.

The defendants were arrested Thursday morning. Defense attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement:

"As alleged, by deliberately distributing fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards to the unvaccinated, the defendants put military and other communities at risk of contracting a virus that has already claimed nearly one million lives in this country," Peace said. "This Office remains committed to rooting out and prosecuting those individuals who threaten our public health and safety for profit."

Liu was charged in October 2021 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia in connection with the January 6 riot at the Capitol. Liu is facing multiple charges, including unlawfully entering the Capitol, in connection with that case.

In the vaccination fraud case, federal prosecutors allege that from at least March 2021 to February 2022, the Liu and Rodriguez conspired to steal and forge COVID-19 Vaccination Cards to falsely record persons as immunized with vaccines that protect against COVID-19. But the supposed recipients had not been immunized, prosecutors said. Liu and Rodriguez also conspired to enter false COVID-19 vaccination records into New York state databases, allowing unvaccinated individuals to receive the Excelsior Pass, which displays a user’s vaccination status in a digital app, prosecutors said.

Liu purchased blank COVID-19 Vaccination Cards from Rodriguez and then forged and distributed them to buyers and other co-conspirators for a profit, according to court documents. Liu also directed buyers to meet Rodriguez in person at the healthcare clinic to purchase fraudulent cards, according to prosecutors.

Rodriguez met buyers, but instead of administering the vaccine he destroyed a vial of vaccine intended to be used to vaccinate a patient, prosecutors said. He then provided a forged COVID-19 Vaccination Card to the buyer that he completed to make it falsely appear that the buyer had received a dose of vaccine and entered the false information into immunization databases, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said that from August 2021 to January 2022, Liu created and distributed fake COVID-19 aination ards to other Marine Corps reservists after the U.S. Department of Defense imposed a requirement that all active and reserve military service members be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Proseutors said Liu and Rodriguez "promoted" their series through social media and messages on encrypted applications using te following code names -- "gift cards," "Cardi Bs," "Christmas cards" and "Pokemon cards."