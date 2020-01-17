TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

LI man sentenced to 10 years for sale of crack cocaine, federal officials say 

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Jamesport man was sentenced to a decade in prison Friday on a drug conspiracy charge after he was arrested in 2018 during a law enforcement raid to break up a crack-cocaine ring on the East End, federal officials said.

Tramaine Brown, 30, pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to possess and distribute crack cocaine and powder cocaine, Richard P. Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

The FBI and Suffolk County East End Drug Task Force in January 2018 launched an investigation into gang activity and drug trafficking, officials said. During the investigation, agents and officers bought more than 300 grams of crack cocaine from Brown at his home, where he lived with his wife and children, prosecutors said.

The investigation captured Brown cooking powder cocaine into crack in his kitchen, while a child was at the home, authorities said. A backpack with fentanyl inside was close to a child, officials said.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Brown’s home on Nov. 14, 2018 and found a .223 caliber assault rifle, .308 caliber rifle and a .45 caliber pistol. Also recovered and seized were large quantities of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, eight cellphones and more than $10,000 cash, prosecutors said.

“The Riverhead area is safer with Tramaine Brown sent to prison for running an armed and dangerous drug trafficking operation that endangered residents, including Brown’s own family members,” Donoghue said in the statement. “We will continue to work tirelessly with our federal and local law enforcement partners to take drugs and drug traffickers off our streets.”

Brown’s Huntington attorney, Michael Alber, said of his client: “Mr. Brown has accepted full responsibility. He is looking forward to moving on. He is going to do his time and looks forward to being a productive member of society.”

The law enforcement operation was part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a crime-reduction strategy involving several law enforcement agencies, officials said.

