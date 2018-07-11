A crane truck smashed into four vehicles on the Long Island Expressway in Ronkonkoma on Tuesday night and didn't stop until a Suffolk police officer jumped into the truck nine miles later, authorities said.

Bits of the crane, at least one crushed sedan and other debris could be seen on the eastbound LIE, just west of Exit 57, at about 6:20 p.m. after Brian Sinclair's Liebherr crane truck hit a Nissan Altima, then a Jeep Cherokee, followed by a Honda Civic and finally a Toyota RAV4, authorities said.

At Exit 60, Suffolk highway patrol officer Joseph Goss spotted Sinclair driving erratically at 48 mph but the truck driver refused to pull over despite several police vehicles surrounding him, police said.

Near Exit 63, Sinclair slowed down enough for Goss to get out of his police vehicle and jump into the passenger compartment of the moving crane truck, police said.

The truck driver gave up and was taken into custody, police said.

Sinclair, 47, of Colonial Drive in Riverhead, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. The truck was impounded, police said.

Goss and three other motorists in the crash were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, police said. Goss and the Nissan driver, 26, were treated at Stony Brook University Hospital, officials said, while the Honda driver, 22, and the Toyota driver, 53, went to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. The Jeep driver refused medical attention, police said. Police did not release the identities of the drivers.

Photos from the scene show a man in handcuffs wearing a T-shirt with the words "Bay Crane" and an officer giving him a field sobriety test.

Bay Crane Service, which has a Hicksville office and operates in four other states, is a family-owned business started in 1939 to "meet the needs of lifting requirements" in New York, according to the company website.

Mechanics were dispatched to the scene to find out what happened, according to a man who answered Bay Crane's Hicksville phone and said he was the manager. He said he did not know what had happened and declined to comment further or give his name.

Details of how Goss was able to jump into the truck were not immediately available, but that was not his first time diving inside a moving vehicle.

In December 2016, when an impaired driver with a toddler in the backseat of a Ford Taurus refused to pull over on the LIE, the highway patrol officer sped ahead of the car, parked, then ran alongside the sedan as it moved at about 5 mph, according to a Newsday story at the time.

He said he dove into the open window and, with his feet dangling out, forced the gear shift into park.

Goss told reporters he called the dramatic moment his “window of opportunity.”

“I didn’t like the idea of doing it," the officer said, "but the opportunity was there.”