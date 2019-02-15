TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
48° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Drunken driver crashes into 3 occupied cars in Copiague, police say

The Copiague Fire Department and Suffolk County Police

The Copiague Fire Department and Suffolk County Police respond to a crash on Marconi Boulevard in Copiague Thursday. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A Copiague man who police said was driving drunk when he crashed his car into three occupied vehicles Thursday night has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Ellis DeLarosa, 45, was heading south of North Strong Avenue at 7:21 p.m. when Suffolk County police said he lost control of his 2008 Kia minivan, striking the three vehicles.  

Police said DeLarosa drove off, heading west on Marconi Boulevard, where his minivan clipped a utility pole then crashed into a brick wall.

The occupants in all three vehicles were not hurt, police said.

“They declined medical treatment at the scene,” said a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County police department.

DeLarosa, who police said suffered “minor” injuries, was treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Cops: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
Wow the Cow at Stew Leonard's of Farmingdale. LI supermarket to host slime-making event
Temperatures on Long Island will dip to Forecast: Chance of showers with highs in mid-50s
This Montauk cottage has a second-floor bedroom with Cottage on Montauk bluffs lists for $5.9M
Dr. Richard Shlofmitz with a device that uses Doctors using sound waves to loosen calcium
Town officials attend Thursday night's hearing for the Residents turn out in favor of proposed group home