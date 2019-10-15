TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
45° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Driver in fatal crash in Wading River gave false name, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Rocky Point woman who police said gave a false name as officers investigated a fatal crash Monday in Wading River was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation Tuesday.

Tara Demauro, 48, was the driver of 2006 Jeep involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 25A, authorities said. Demauro identified herself after the crash as Meghan Cunningham, of Rocky Point, who is Demauro’s relative, Suffolk County police said Tuesday night.

Cunningham was not involved in the crash, officials said.

Demauro was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, making a punishable false written statement and driving with a suspended license, police said. She was released on a desk appearance ticket and will appear at the First District Court in Central Islip at a later date, police said.

Police said Demauro was driving the Jeep that struck a 2014 Nissan driven by Rose Mastrodomenico, 90, of Calverton. Mastrodomenico was driving east on Route 25A when she tried to enter a parking lot and her vehicle was hit by Demauro’s Jeep going west about 9:48 a.m. Monday, police said.

Following the crash, Mastrodomenico was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Incumbent Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, a Nassau DA and challenger square off in debate
Evan L. Cohen Executive Director of NIFA. The NIFA to Nassau: Our oversight could last into 'foreseeable future'
Dr. Lawrence Wolfe, a pediatric oncologist at Cohen's Cancer drug for children in short supply
President Donald Trump during a session with the Poll: 55% of New Yorkers back impeachment of Trump
Forecast: System brings rain, wind Wednesday afternoon
Germany-based Lidl bought 24 Long Island stores in Four more LI Best Markets to get Lidl makeovers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search