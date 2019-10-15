A Rocky Point woman who police said gave a false name as officers investigated a fatal crash Monday in Wading River was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation Tuesday.

Tara Demauro, 48, was the driver of 2006 Jeep involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 25A, authorities said. Demauro identified herself after the crash as Meghan Cunningham, of Rocky Point, who is Demauro’s relative, Suffolk County police said Tuesday night.

Cunningham was not involved in the crash, officials said.

Demauro was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, making a punishable false written statement and driving with a suspended license, police said. She was released on a desk appearance ticket and will appear at the First District Court in Central Islip at a later date, police said.

Police said Demauro was driving the Jeep that struck a 2014 Nissan driven by Rose Mastrodomenico, 90, of Calverton. Mastrodomenico was driving east on Route 25A when she tried to enter a parking lot and her vehicle was hit by Demauro’s Jeep going west about 9:48 a.m. Monday, police said.

Following the crash, Mastrodomenico was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.