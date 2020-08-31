A 29-year-old man faces arraignment on drunken driving and manslaughter charges Monday after police said he caused a crash that killed a motorcyclist Sunday evening on Clinton Street near Burr Avenue in Hempstead.

Nassau County police said the crash killed a 31-year-old man, but did not release the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the defendant, identified as Darwin Velasquez, of Burr Avenue, Hempstead, made a left-hand turn in front of the victim, causing a collision between his vehicle and the operator of the Suzuki motorcycle — and causing the motorcyclist to be ejected from the bike. The crash occurred at 10:55 p.m.

Velasquez suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

Velasquez was charged with driving while intoxicated, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving, police said.

He faces arraignment Monday in Mineola.