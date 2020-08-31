TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Man faces DWI, manslaughter charges in fatal crash, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 29-year-old man faces arraignment on drunken driving and manslaughter charges Monday after police said he caused a crash that killed a motorcyclist Sunday evening on Clinton Street near Burr Avenue in Hempstead.

Nassau County police said the crash killed a 31-year-old man, but did not release the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the defendant, identified as Darwin Velasquez, of Burr Avenue, Hempstead, made a left-hand turn in front of the victim, causing a collision between his vehicle and the operator of the Suzuki motorcycle — and causing the motorcyclist to be ejected from the bike. The crash occurred at 10:55 p.m.

Velasquez suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

Velasquez was charged with driving while intoxicated, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving, police said.

He faces arraignment Monday in Mineola.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

