Man charged in DWI after crashing through gas station windows, cops say

A 31-year-old Central Islip man was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after police said he drove his 2009 Ford through the front windows and doors of a market at a Sunoco gas station on Vanderbilt Motor Parkway in Commack.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the station at 90 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Suffolk County police said.

Police said the driver, identified as Mason Woodward, was transported to St. Catherine of Sienna Medical Center in Smithtown for treatment of minor injuries. He was then released to police custody.

Arraignment details were not immediately available and it was not clear if Woodward is represented by counsel.