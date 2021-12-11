A Coram woman is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after she crashed her vehicle into an occupied patrol car in Port Jefferson Station early Saturday, Suffolk police said.

Janet Marlowe, 42, was driving a 2005 Honda Civic north on Route 112 near Sagamore Hills Drive shortly after midnight when she crashed into the police car and overturned the Civic, according to police. The patrol car, which was facing north on the shoulder with its emergency lights activated, was stopped at the scene of an earlier motor vehicle crash, police said in s news release.

An officer in the police car was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Marlow was charged with DWI and was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct in Smithtown. She is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.