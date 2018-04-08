TODAY'S PAPER
Motorist injured in Hempstead crash; other driver charged, cops say

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
A Uniondale man faces multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, after crashing into another vehicle on Sunday morning in Hempstead and seriously injuring the motorist, police said.

At about 3:11 a.m., Brandon G. Wagner, 25, was driving his red 2017 Ford Fusion eastbound on Peninsula Boulevard when he hit a 2017 Hyundai sedan traveling southbound on South Franklin Street.

The driver of the Hyundai, 53, was taken to a nearby hospital, police said, and the investigation is ongoing. The name of the injured man was not released.

Wagner, who was not injured, was arrested by Hempstead police and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular assault, reckless driving and reckless endangerment, authorities said.

He is scheduled for arraignment Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Newsday

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

