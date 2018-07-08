TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington Station man intoxicated during crash that left him hospitalized, police say

By Christine Chung
A Huntington Station man who suffered serious injuries after running a red light early Sunday in Melville and striking another vehicle, was charged with driving while intoxicated, Suffolk police said.

Brenten Biber, 32, was driving a 2017 Honda Civic westbound on Baylis Road at about 6:15 a.m. when he went throught the red light at Broadhollow Road and hit a vehicle heading southbound, police said.

Jay Kim, 61, of East Northport, was driving a 2014 Honda Accord when it collided with the Civic, police said. Kim was transported to Huntington Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

A Melville Fire Department ambulance transported Biber to Nassau University Medical Center with serious injuries. He will be arraigned on a later date, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Suffolk police department’s Second Squad at 631-854-8252.


 

