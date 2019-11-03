TODAY'S PAPER
Two people arrested in Long Beach after police chase ends with crash

A minivan rolled over Sunday morning an hit

A minivan rolled over Sunday morning an hit a decorative anchor in the center median of Park Avenue in Long Beach early Sunday morning.  Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Two people were arrested early Sunday morning in Long Beach after a brief police pursuit of their minivan ended when it rolled over and struck a decorative anchor in the center median of Park Avenue.

A Long Beach police officer attempted to stop a  minivan for a traffic law infraction about 3:15 a.m., but the  vehicle failed to pull over, said Long Beach Police Sgt. Rocco Walsh. After a brief pursuit, the minivan crashed at the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Park Avenue, said Walsh.

The two occupants of the vehicle — a man and woman — were not injured in the crash, Walsh said. They were taken into custody shortly after the crash “in the vicinity,” Walsh said. No officers were injured.

The defendants’ names and charges they are facing weren’t available Sunday.

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

