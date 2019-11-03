Two people were arrested early Sunday morning in Long Beach after a brief police pursuit of their minivan ended when it rolled over and struck a decorative anchor in the center median of Park Avenue.

A Long Beach police officer attempted to stop a minivan for a traffic law infraction about 3:15 a.m., but the vehicle failed to pull over, said Long Beach Police Sgt. Rocco Walsh. After a brief pursuit, the minivan crashed at the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Park Avenue, said Walsh.

The two occupants of the vehicle — a man and woman — were not injured in the crash, Walsh said. They were taken into custody shortly after the crash “in the vicinity,” Walsh said. No officers were injured.

The defendants’ names and charges they are facing weren’t available Sunday.