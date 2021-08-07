Suffolk County police were investigating a shooting that led to a car crash in East Patchogue on Saturday evening.

Police said a 2008 Infinity G35 crashed and overturned at Robo Automatic Car Wash at 601 Montauk Hwy., at about 6 p.m.

The three occupants of the car reported that they were being shot at by someone in another vehicle, police said.

None of the occupants were shot, police said, but were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash that were not life-threatening.

Detectives from the Fifth Squad in Patchogue were investigating.