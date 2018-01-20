TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: 1 of 2 vehicles fled after hitting man on Sunrise Highway

Suffolk County police and the North Patchogue fire

Suffolk County police and the North Patchogue fire department respond to a crash Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, on eastbound Sunrise Highway in East Patchogue. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Patchogue man walking on Sunrise Highway was seriously injured Thursday night when he was hit by two eastbound vehicles, police said.

Juan Reyes, 58, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital after being hit on the main highway at 9:07 p.m. just east of Route 112 in East Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

One of the vehicles that hit Reyes fled the scene, police said, and the other driver, Michael Santaniello, 65, of Shirley, remained at the scene, police said.

Santaniello was not injured, and his 2010 Ford van was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the time and location of the crash.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

