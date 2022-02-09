Four teenagers and a 23-year-old man, all in a stolen car, were arrested Tuesday night after a crash with a police vehicle in North Bay Shore, according to a Suffolk County Police Department news release.

Minutes earlier, the driver of that stolen car, a 2006 Nissan Sentra, had backed into a parked 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe in a lot at 145 Candlewood Rd. around 9:06 p.m. Inside the Santa Fe was an adult man; the five young men were in the Sentra, and one of the five displayed a gun before the group fled in the Sentra, the release said.

The group then drove east on Candlewood, west of 5th Avenue, before veering into the westbound lane and crashing into the side of the marked police vehicle.

"The occupants of the Nissan then fled the scene on foot and were apprehended by responding officers at approximately 9:20 p.m.," the release said. "The two police officers were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released."

The release did not say whether the police vehicle, with two officers inside, had been in pursuit, an action that is strictly regulated by department protocols due to risk to others on the road. . An email to the department’s press office seeking more information went unanswered.

The names of the two officers weren’t disclosed.

The Nissan had been reported stolen from Hempstead on Jan. 21, the release said.

Arrested were Danis Gomez, 23, of Brentwood, a 17-year-old and three 16-year-olds whose names weren’t disclosed, on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. Arraignments were scheduled for later Wednesday.

The release did not say which of the five was driving, or who displayed the gun.