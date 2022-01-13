A Riverhead woman drove intoxicated on drugs and alcohol Thursday with a 4-year-old child in the car before crashing into another vehicle on Flanders Road in Southampton, State Police said.

Amy Wesolowski, 34, was driving a 2005 Toyota Rav 4 at 11:40 a.m. with toddler Gracelyn Perkowski in the back seat when she crashed into a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by Sonya Fezza, 29, of Water Mill, authorities said.

Both drivers were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment and were released.

Perkowski was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center and then sent to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Wesolowski was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, and aggravated DWI with a child, a felony. She is being held for arraignment Friday.

The collision remains under investigation. State Police are asking for anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.