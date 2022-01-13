TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Girl, 4, critically injured in DWI crash in Southampton

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

A Riverhead woman drove intoxicated on drugs and alcohol Thursday with a 4-year-old child in the car before crashing into another vehicle on Flanders Road in Southampton, State Police said.

Amy Wesolowski, 34, was driving a 2005 Toyota Rav 4 at 11:40 a.m. with toddler Gracelyn Perkowski in the back seat when she crashed into a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by Sonya Fezza, 29, of Water Mill, authorities said.

Both drivers were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment and were released.

Perkowski was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center and then sent to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Wesolowski was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, and aggravated DWI with a child, a felony. She is being held for arraignment Friday.

The collision remains under investigation. State Police are asking for anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Latest Long Island News

Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito are shown in
Report: Utah cops made mistakes in Petito case
A state-run COVID-19 testing site opened at Farmingdale
Omicron surge shows signs of peaking on LI, but test result delays linger
Eddie and Aida Pagan, of Mineola, speak with
Long Islanders step up to help survivors of Bronx fire
People stop by to place towers and gaze
Communal funeral for Bronx fire victims planned
Meghan Pues, 29, of Long Beach, takes advantage
Forecast: Temperatures to plummet again
Delta planes sit on the tarmac at John
Three LI women assaulted Delta security officer at JFK airport, prosecutors say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?