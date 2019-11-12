A Rockaways woman was arrested and charged in connection with a theft spree that targeted elderly women in Nassau County, three months after a Rockaways man was arrested and charged for what police said was his role in the spree.

Renee Overstreet, 58, of Channel Drive in Hammels, the Rockaways, was charged with first-degree identity theft, second-degree forgery, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, Nassau County police said. She faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court, Hempstead.

In August, police arrested Frank Rodriguez, 57, also of Hammels, charging him with 25 counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and four counts of first-degree identity theft. Court records show Rodriguez was arraigned Aug. 10 on 22 counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and was ordered held on $20,000 bond or $10,000 bail, which he did not post. Rodriguez is due back in court Wednesday. Records indicate he is represented by a Legal Aid attorney.

Police did not detail what role detectives believe Overstreet played in the theft spree.

According to the original news release detailing the arrest of Rodriguez, police said elderly women were targeted while shopping at stores in Great Neck Plaza, Manhasset Hills and Carle Place between March and July. Police said the women had their purses and credit cards stolen and said the suspect — or, suspects — then would flee the scene "and immediately make as many purchases as possible before the credit cards were canceled."

The total loss attributed to the thefts was not detailed by police.

Police said the known incidents are as follows: March 14, June 26 and July 12 at Best Market, 40 Great Neck Rd., Great Neck Plaza; May 25, ShopRite, 2335 New Hyde Park Rd., Manhasset Hills; and, July 6 at the Stop & Shop at 95 Old Country Rd., Carle Place.

Police have asked that anyone who believes they might have been a victim of such thefts call Third Squad detectives at 516-573-6353.

All calls will remain confidential.