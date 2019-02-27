TODAY'S PAPER
Police looking for pair who tried to buy items with stolen credit card

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Suffolk police are asking the public to help them identify two people who they said tried to use a stolen credit card to buy more than $6,000 worth of merchandise at stores inside the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

On Jan. 28, police said a man and a woman used the stolen credit card to buy goods at the Apple Store and at GameStop, but the pair failed.

“The transactions were unsuccessful,” said a spokesman for the police department.

The credit card, stolen earlier on Jan. 28, had been canceled sometime during the day, police said.

A $5,000 reward will be paid to anyone who helps the police make an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by sending an email at tipsubmit.com. Police said all calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

