Nassau DA: 5 charged in credit union loan fraud

Five people have been charged in a “highly sophisticated” credit union loan fraud ring that allegedly tried to steal more than a million dollars from five credit unions and hundreds of victims, authorities said.

The credit unions included Nassau Educators Federal Credit Union, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

The alleged ringleader, Dacson Sears, 36, of Brooklyn, and four others were arraigned Wednesday, officials said.

The alleged scheme ran for at least a year and was under investigation by the district attorney’s office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for six months. Sears, as well as Nyantakyi Boateng, 32, of New Jersey; Konstantinos Toikas, 28, of Brooklyn; Amber Mantock, 25, of Queens; and Summer Aboushady, 26, of Queens, were arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

While they tried to steal a million dollars, they only successfully got $250,000 from the credit unions, authorities said.

