A woman was stabbed in the parking lot of a Huntington Station strip shopping center Wednesday night, Suffolk police said.

Second Precinct detectives are looking for the suspect who stabbed the woman in the leg about 5:45 p.m. at the shopping center on New York Avenue, by Academy Place.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Details on motive, description of suspect and other information were not immediately available as detectives at the scene gathered evidence.