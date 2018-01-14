TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Home and vehicle windows broken in Commack, East Northport

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Suffolk police said they are investigating more than a dozen incidents of homes and vehicles with broken windows in Commack and East Northport that were discovered Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS to provide an anonymous tip that “may lead to a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest,” police said.

There was no further information immediately available, including the streets on which the incidents occurred or whether anything was stolen.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

