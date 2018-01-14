Suffolk police said they are investigating more than a dozen incidents of homes and vehicles with broken windows in Commack and East Northport that were discovered Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS to provide an anonymous tip that “may lead to a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest,” police said.

There was no further information immediately available, including the streets on which the incidents occurred or whether anything was stolen.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.