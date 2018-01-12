A member of the Crips street gang that had terrorized Roosevelt for a decade was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday in federal court in Central Islip, officials said.

Rudy Montour, 30, of Roosevelt, was sentenced after pleading guilty to the firearms-related murder of a man outside a house party in Uniondale in June 2010, officials said.

The victim, Jason Crafton, 27, was believed...