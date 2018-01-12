Feds: Crips gang member sentenced in 2010 murder
Rudy Montour, 30, of Roosevelt received 15 years in prison at his sentencing Friday. He already is serving 13 years in state prison for an attempted murder.
A member of the Crips street gang that had terrorized Roosevelt for a decade was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday in federal court in Central Islip, officials said.
Rudy Montour, 30, of Roosevelt, was sentenced after pleading guilty to the firearms-related murder of a man outside a house party in Uniondale in June 2010, officials said.
The victim, Jason Crafton, 27, was believed...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED