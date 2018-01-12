TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 56° Good Evening
Overcast 56° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Feds: Crips gang member sentenced in 2010 murder

Rudy Montour, 30, of Roosevelt received 15 years in prison at his sentencing Friday. He already is serving 13 years in state prison for an attempted murder.

Rudy Montour, 30, of Roosevelt, pleaded guilty to

Rudy Montour, 30, of Roosevelt, pleaded guilty to a firearm-related murder at his sentencing in federal court in Central Islip on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Federal Court Record

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A member of the Crips street gang that had terrorized Roosevelt for a decade was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday in federal court in Central Islip, officials said.

Rudy Montour, 30, of Roosevelt, was sentenced after pleading guilty to the firearms-related murder of a man outside a house party in Uniondale in June 2010, officials said.

The victim, Jason Crafton, 27, was believed...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, above, has hired the Gillen hires former in-law of Rep. Kathleen Rice
Plum Island is seen on September 17, 2011. Judge blocks dismissal of Plum Island lawsuit
Aoifa O'Donnell. CEO of National EAP, which provides #MeToo prompts change at small LI firms
A runner in shorts navigates the fog surrounding Weather: Rain, fog could impede evening rush
Firefighters in Rockaways, Queens, battled a fire in Officials: Cops among 17 injured in Rockaways fire
Two students were arrested at Hempstead High, seen High school principal hurt in student fight; 2 arrested