A former school custodian who pleaded guilty to attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend in their Roosevelt apartment as she broke off their relationship is heading to prison, authorities said Thursday.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert Schwartz sentenced Tremaine Ashley, 41, to 14 years behind bars and five years of post-release supervision during a hearing in Mineola, according to court officials.

Prosecutors said Ashley used a knife in July 2014 to stab the 34-year-old victim in the chest multiple times and slit her throat. The woman — who was not identified — needed extensive surgery to recover from her injuries, which included a punctured lung, according to the district attorney’s office.

Police said at the time of Ashley’s arrest that the man attacked his girlfriend in their Park Avenue apartment during an argument before speeding away in his car while under the influence of drugs. Ashley then crashed his car into a minivan in Hempstead, leaving the five people in it who were on their way to church with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Ashley left the crash scene before police found him walking three blocks away with self-inflicted wrist injuries, prosecutors said.

A grand jury later indicted Ashley on more than a dozen charges before in November he pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder, the top count against him.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Groder said Ashley apologized in court Thursday for his actions. The Mineola lawyer said his client had worked as a custodian at an area Catholic high school for nearly a decade at the time of his arrest.

“It’s just a tragic case all around. He’s a guy with no criminal record, a good job, a decent life. Now his life is ruined,” Groder said. “Now he has to try to make himself a better person.”

Prosecutors said the victim also had been kicking Ashley out of their apartment at the time of the dispute.

Ashley “terrorized his girlfriend and nearly took her life,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a prepared statement Thursday, adding that “domestic violence is intolerable.”