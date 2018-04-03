TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk County police said they are investigating a report of a robbery early Tuesday at a CVS on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Suffolk County police said they are investigating a report of a robbery at a drugstore early Tuesday in Port Jefferson Station.

Officers responded to the CVS at 4331 Nesconset Hwy. at 3:41 a.m., police said.

Other details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

