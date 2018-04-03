Police investigate report of CVS robbery in Port Jefferson Station
Suffolk County police said they are investigating a report of a robbery at a drugstore early Tuesday in Port Jefferson Station.
Officers responded to the CVS at 4331 Nesconset Hwy. at 3:41 a.m., police said.
Other details were not immediately available.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
