Long IslandCrime

Suffolk police searching for CVS pharmacy robbers

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are looking for two, possibly three, suspects who robbed a CVS pharmacy early Thursday morning in West Islip.

Suffolk County police said the robbery at the 499 Montauk Hwy. store was reported in a 911 call at 4:22 a.m.

Police said the suspects were apparently armed and that there were no reported injuries. Police said the investigation is continuing — as is the search for suspects.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

