Suffolk police searching for CVS pharmacy robbers
Police are looking for two, possibly three, suspects who robbed a CVS pharmacy early Thursday morning in West Islip.
Suffolk County police said the robbery at the 499 Montauk Hwy. store was reported in a 911 call at 4:22 a.m.
Police said the suspects were apparently armed and that there were no reported injuries. Police said the investigation is continuing — as is the search for suspects.
