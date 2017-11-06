This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
DA: Driver indicted in crash that killed two on dirt bike

The unsealing of the indictment comes after prosecutors said they would seek higher charges in the case.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Christopher

A grand jury returned an indictment against Christopher Bouchard, left, of Mastic Beach in a double-fatal dirt bike crash, prosecutors said. Lina Garriques, center, the mother of victim Anthony Holmes-Garriques, arrives at court in Central Islip on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy
A grand jury has returned an indictment against a Mastic Beach man who drove his minivan into two men on a dirt bike, killing them, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said Monday.

It was not known whether the indictment would contain additional charges beyond the arrest charge of reckless endangerment against Christopher Bouchard.

Bouchard pleaded not guilty to the charge in June, and Assistant District Attorney Raymond Varuolo said at the time that his office would seek higher charges from a grand jury.

Defense attorney John Halverson of Patchogue did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

The indictment is to be unsealed Monday afternoon in Central Islip.

The June 22 crash on Montauk Highway in North Bellport killed the motorcycle’s driver, Keenen King, 19, of Shirley, and his passenger, Anthony Holmes-Garriques, 20, of North Bellport.

The bike the two men were riding probably was stolen earlier in the day from Bouchard’s brother, Brian Bouchard, police said.

Brian Bouchard was a passenger in the Honda Odyssey minivan at the time of the crash and was not arrested, police said.

Police said at the time that they believed the dirt bike King and Holmes-Garriques were on was Bouchard’s, but it was unclear whether they were the ones who stole it.

Court papers say that Christopher Bouchard made “oral admissions” to police, but they do not describe what he said.

Halverson has noted that Bouchard was not charged with any intentional act.

King died at the scene, police said. Holmes-Garriques died later at Stony Brook University Hospital, after he was first taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.

King, a senior at William Floyd High School, was scheduled to graduate in August.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

