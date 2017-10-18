A former counselor at a Melville day camp who admitted that he tied up a then-9-year-old boy to a bed and sexually abused him while another counselor video-recorded it was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.

David Greenberg, 37, now of North Carolina, but formerly of Suffolk County, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to first-degree criminal sexual act and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Greenberg is already serving 25 to 35 years in North Carolina, where he had pornography of the boy and committed sex and child pornography crimes involving others as well, prosecutors said.

On the same day of his guilty plea in Riverhead, Suffolk County Court Judge Barbara Kahn sentenced Greenberg’s friend and co-counselor at Kenwal Day Camp, Keith Meyn, 35, of Oakdale, to 15 years in prison for use of a child in a sexual performance.

Assistant District Attorney John Cortes said at the time that what the two men did to the boy, who was not a camper, and others who were campers, was “shocking. It’s horrific.”

During questioning by Cortes, Greenberg said he was involved in the Civil Air Patrol child cadet program and mentored children there before becoming a counselor at Camp Kenwal for several years.

At the camp, he said, he took sexually explicit photographs of the boys and kept the pictures on a computer.

Greenberg said the boy he abused was a family friend and sometimes he would baby-sit him. From the time the boy was 8 to 11 years old, Greenberg engaged in what Cortes called “chronic sexual abuse of the child,” sometimes in front of Meyn.

Cortes has said the camp itself does not face criminal charges.