Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 81° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    CrimeLong Island

    DA: MS-13 gang member arrested in Uniondale fatal shooting

    Updated
    By  bill.murphy@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Nassau County police investigate the scene on Sept.

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Nassau County police investigate the scene on Sept. 16, 2017, in Uniondale where an 18-year-old man was found fatally shot. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    A 19-year-old member of the MS-13 street gang was charged with murder Monday in the shooting death of an 18-year-old on a Uniondale street earlier this month, officials said.

    Nerlin Omar Chacon-Ruano of Hempstead was arraigned on the second-degree murder charge in First District Court in Hempstead and ordered held without bail, the Nassau County district attorney’s office said.

    The court...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Michael Milone, 60, of Shirley was charged Sept. Dog left in car euthanized, SPCA says Donald Guichard, of Manorville, was arraigned Sept. 20, Sheriff: Marijuana ‘forest’ seized from basement Cops seek suspects in attack on teens

    Two teenagers were beaten up by a group of youths inside a Valley Stream Burger

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK