A 19-year-old member of the MS-13 street gang was charged with murder Monday in the shooting death of an 18-year-old on a Uniondale street earlier this month, officials said.
Nerlin Omar Chacon-Ruano of Hempstead was arraigned on the second-degree murder charge in First District Court in Hempstead and ordered held without bail, the Nassau County district attorney’s office said.
The court...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.