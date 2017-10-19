A Uniondale woman is facing 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison after authorities said she stole more than $75,000 in Medicaid and food stamp benefits between 2012 and 2014.

Bosede Agbaje, 37, is due in court on Dec. 11 after being released on her own recognizance at arraignment Wednesday before Judge William Hohauser, charged with third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release Thursday.

Singas said that between Jan. 1, 2012, and June 27, 2014, Agbaje “unscrupulously received” benefits totaling $77,800.17 — despite she and her husband having had a combined gross income between $66,465 and $110,067 at the time.

Between Feb. 17, 2012, and April 3, 2014, Singas said Agbaje, who works as a home health aide, “filed recertification forms and supporting documentation” with the Nassau County Department of Social Services — failing to report her husband as a living member of the household.

“The overwhelmingly vast majority of individuals who require and qualify for DSS assistance comply with the benefit requirements,” Social Services Commissioner John E. Imhof said in a statement, adding: “Regretfully, there are those who seek to acquire benefits through criminal means.”

In her statement Thursday, Singas said: “Medicaid and food assistance programs provide essential support to those with the greatest need, and anyone who rips off the taxpayers and deprives the most vulnerable will face serious charges.”

Agbaje’s attorney could not be reached.