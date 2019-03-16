A Riverhead man left his toddler unattended Saturday night at a Long Island Rail Road right of way on Maple Avenue in Riverhead, police said.

The child was found shortly before 7 p.m. by a passing motorist, who called law enforcement, according to Town of Riverhead police.

Celio Monroy-Huit, 48, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The toddler was turned over to the custody of the child's mother, police said.