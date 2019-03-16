TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
38° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Police: Riverhead dad charged after toddler found unattended

The child was found shortly before 7 p.m. by a passing motorist, who called law enforcement, according to Riverhead Police. 

Celio Monroy-Huit, 48, of Riverhead, was charged with

Celio Monroy-Huit, 48, of Riverhead, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.  Photo Credit: RPD

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

A Riverhead man left his toddler unattended Saturday night at a Long Island Rail Road right of way on Maple Avenue in Riverhead, police said.

The child was found shortly before 7 p.m. by a passing motorist, who called law enforcement, according to Town of Riverhead police. 

Celio Monroy-Huit, 48, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The toddler was turned over to the custody of the child's mother, police said.

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jawan Davenport was charged with third-degree robbery. Robber gave teller note demanding cash, cops say
Westbury High School English teacher Pepper Bonay-Martin, right, Forum tackles diversity, race in schools' curriculum
Jacqueline Harris, program director, at Cedarmore Corp., center, Girlz Talk fundraiser honors late founder
Volunteers pass tens of thousands of donated food Couple: 'Move the Food Day' is part of God's work
Music teacher Michel Nadeau runs with Frankie Anzaldi LI teen runner: 'Stronger than my seizures'
Grand Marshal Brian O'Dwyer marches on Saturday in St. Patrick's Day Parade draws revelers to 5th Ave.