A 25-year-old member of a local street gang — who was acquitted of the 2013 murder of a Hempstead teen in state court — on Friday pleaded guilty in federal court to fatally shooting the boy.

Pedro Merchant — who acknowledged being a member of the Outlaws, based in Hempstead — admitted in court that he fired four shots from a .25-caliber weapon into the air and three shots at Dante Quinones, 17, during an argument on Sept. 11, 2013. Then, Merchant said, he ran away.

“I saw him reaching in his pants,” Merchant told U.S. District Judge Joseph Bianco in Central Islip.

Merchant, formerly of North Valley Stream, pleaded guilty to firearm-related murder and faces up to life in prison.

However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Maffei and Merchant’s attorney recommended a prison term of 20 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Quiniones’ mother, Chrissie Quinones, 39, of West Hempstead, said she was glad to finally see that justice was served.

“It’s been very hard for me and my family,” she said as she wept. “Both families took a loss here. Nobody is the winner. It’s sad all around.”

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Merchant was earlier tried for murder in Nassau County Court in Mineola for Dante’s death. On May 20, 2015, a jury found him not guilty of second-degree murder and he was set free.

Federal prosecutors, in a superseding indictment filed on July 11, 2017, charged Merchant with murder in Dante’s death.