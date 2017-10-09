Dante Taylor, the Mastic man who was convicted of murder in the fatal stabbing of a young Medford mother, has died in an upstate New York prison, officials confirmed Monday.

Taylor, 22, was sentenced last year to life without parole for the slaying of Sarah Goode, 21, on June 7, 2014.

Taylor was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Erie County, said an official with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, the official said.

A Facebook page set up by Goode’s family had a post that read in part, “The monster who so violently ended Sarah’s young life will no longer breathe another breath, will no longer see another day, will no longer have the privilege of living a life — something he made certain she could not do.

“Sarah’s beauty is eternal. Her laugh is unforgettable. Her memories are carved in the hearts of all whom she met.”

Taylor was convicted in June 2016 of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he met Goode at a party earlier in the evening and then met her again later closer to her Medford home. They say that after she apparently resisted his advances, he raped and killed her and left her body in the woods.

Goode was stabbed more than 40 times on June 7, 2014. Her abandoned, blood-soaked car bore a bloody palm print that later was matched to Taylor. But even before her body was found almost six days later, police focused on Taylor after realizing he was the last person to call her phone, and he did so while traveling toward where she was.