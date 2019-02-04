TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Freeport man drove drunk with nephew, 5, in vehicle, police say

Darwin Flores-Castillo, 28, of Freeport, was arrested on

Darwin Flores-Castillo, 28, of Freeport, was arrested on charges that include aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Freeport man who police said was driving drunk with his 5-year-old nephew in the back seat of his vehicle faces multiple charges including aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law.

Darwin Flores-Castillo, 28, was driving on Union Avenue in Uniondale, at about 4:50 a.m. Sunday, when he failed to signal before turning onto Mathilda Place, Nassau police said.

“Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol on the defendant’s breath and observed that he had glassy eyes and slurred speech,” police said in a news release.

After Flores-Castillo was taken into custody, police said they found his nephew in the rear-left passenger seat. Police said the boy was returned to his mother.

Flores-Castillo was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and multiple traffic violations. Flores-Castillo's case in First District Court in Hempstead was adjourned Monday until his next court date, Feb. 11, according to court records. He was given a conditional release, the records show.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

