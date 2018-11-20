TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
42° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Toddlers wander away from Hicksville day care; owner arrested

Graciela Castro, 24, ownder of a Hicksville day

Graciela Castro, 24, ownder of a Hicksville day care center, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child when a motorist noticed two toddlers on and alongside Jerusalem Avenue, on Monday.   Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

Two toddlers wandered from a Hicksville day care center Monday and were discovered on and near the roadway by a driver, prompting Nassau police officers to arrest the owner on child endangerment charges, authorities said.

A girl, 3, was standing by herself just before 11 a.m. in the right lane of Jerusalem Avenue, near Eighth Street, when a southbound driver, 44, spotted the child, police said.

After the driver stopped and escorted the girl off the road, he saw a boy, 2, standing alone on the curbside grass, police said.

The motorist called police, and officers concluded the children had left Chella's Childcare, nearby on Jerusalem Avenue, through an unlocked rear gate. No injuries were reported, police said.

The owner of the day care center, Graciela Castro, 24, of 290 Jerusalem Avenue, was in charge at the time, police said, and was taken into custody and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Castro was released on an appearance ticket and ordered to return to court Dec. 17. She could not be reached for comment Monday night.

Latest Long Island News

Joel Vetter, chief of support services for Suffolk Suffolk: 90% of public schools getting panic alarm app
Brookhaven is among the towns that is poised Suffolk towns to vote on recycling pact
Skaters enjoy the outdoor ice skating rink at Holiday Shopping Guide: The Malls
Brunch with The Grinch and Santa takes place 7 Grinch sightings and events on LI
Ex-State Sen. Dean Skelos leaves federal court in Lawyer: Skelos to report to prison, won’t seek bail
Traffic on the Grand Central Parkway outside LaGuardia AAA: Expect gridlock nightmare tonight