Long IslandCrime

Body found off Meadowbrook Parkway investigated as homicide, police say

The body of a dead man found Monday alongside an exit ramp off the Meadowbrook Parkway in Roosevelt is being investigated as a homicide, State Police said. (Credit: Jim Staubitser)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The body of a dead man found Monday alongside an exit ramp off the Meadowbrook Parkway in Roosevelt is being investigated as a homicide, State Police said.

Police have not released a cause of death or an approximate age of the victim pending the results of an autopsy, which are expected Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if investigators have been able to identify the victim, whose identity has so far not been released.

A State Police spokesman said Monday that a crew working along the southbound parkway discovered the body near the tree line off Exit M7 West, Babylon Turnpike, at 9:38 a.m. Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim said the body was covered when it was discovered, but said additional information was not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 631-756-3300.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

