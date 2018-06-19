The retrial of former State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and son Adam on federal corruption charges begins Tuesday with jury selection.

The Rockville Centre pair is accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to secure jobs and payments for Adam. In return, Dean Skelos promised to look favorably on legislation desired by those helping his son, according to the indictment.

The retrial comes after the Skeloses’ 2015 convictions were reversed when the U.S. Supreme Court more narrowly defined the kind of quid pro quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted.

“The Supreme Court said everything that a public official does is not something that can be charged under the [bribery] statute,” said Mark M. Lee, a defense attorney at the Blank Rome law firm in Philadelphia, who specializes in corruption cases. “There has to be the formal exercise of government power. . . . Merely arranging a meeting for a potential contributor with nothing more just doesn’t cut it” as an act of bribery or extortion.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 36, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The senior Skelos was the state’s top Republican until his indictment in 2015. He had served in the Senate for 30 years and was the majority leader three times, with the longest period starting in January 2011.

Prosecutors allege it was during this period that Dean and Adam Skelos took part in multiple quid pro quo schemes that brought Adam hundreds of thousands of dollars from businesses interested in legislation before the Senate.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dean Skelos is the second ex-Albany power broker to be retried this year in Manhattan federal court.

In May, former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan) was convicted of all seven counts of improperly receiving nearly $4 million in referral fees in return for directing state actions that benefited a cancer doctor and two real estate developers. The quid pro quo schemes took place for about 10 years while Silver also was among the Capitol’s three most powerful individuals.

Silver has said he intends to appeal the jury verdict. He will be sentenced next month.

The Skeloses allegedly squeezed payments to Adam out of real estate developer Glenwood Management in New Hyde Park, malpractice firm Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers in Roslyn and AbTech, an Arizona environmental firm that won a $12 million storm-water treatment contract from Nassau County, according to prosecutors.

They alleged Dean Skelos made persistent pleas for Glenwood and Physicians’ Reciprocal to help Adam. At Physicians’ Reciprocal, Adam was given a sales job that he rarely showed up for, prosecutors said. Adam also threatened his supervisor, but couldn’t be fired because executives didn’t want to anger the senator, according to the indictment.

Glenwood also featured prominently in the Silver retrial.

In another scheme, Dean Skelos pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite the county’s payments to AbTech after it had hired Adam, prosecutors said.

Blair Horner, executive director for good-government advocate New York Public Interest Research Group, said, “the central issue in this case and many others is alleged corruption – the abuse of public power for private gain.”