A Manhattan federal court jury has convicted former Republican Senate leader and Long Island power broker Dean Skelos in the retrial on charges that he used his official power to corruptly secure work for his son, Adam.

On their third day of deliberations jurors also convicted Adam Skelos, who was accused of conspiring with his father to shake down a real estate company, a malpractice insurer and a Nassau County contractor for more than $300,000.

The father and son - both convicted on eight counts of conspiracy, extortion and bribery - briefly embraced and touched cheeks after the verdict was read but declined comment as they left the courtroom.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood set an Oct 24 sentencing date, and signalled that she plans to impose a prison term.

When the verdict was announced, Dean Skelos had no reaction. His son looked straight ahead first and then to the ceiling.

The Skeloses and their attorneys all declined to comment as they left the courthouse. A number of jurors also declined to comment.

Both men face up to 110 years in prison. After their first conviction, Wood sentenced Dean Skelos to 5 years in prison and Adam to 6-1/2, but neither served any time while their appeals were pending.

The two men were first convicted in 2015, and Dean Skelos resigned from the Senate. But that result was reversed by the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a Supreme Court decision that raised the bar for prosecutors in federal bribery and extortion cases. The retrial began on June 19.

Dean, 70, and Adam Skelos, 36, both of Rockville Centre, were accused of applying pressure to get Adam work from developer Glenwood Management, Nassau storm-water contractor AbTech Industries, and an affiliate of Physicians Reciprocal Insurers of Roslyn.

Prosecutors alleged the senator used his power over real estate and malpractice legislation to help Adam get and hold jobs, even when he didn’t show up and blew off supervisors. Their evidence included wiretapped phone calls and testimony from executives who Dean Skelos approached.

Unlike the first trial, Dean Skelos took the witness stand at the retrial, telling jurors that his only crime was being a father anxious to help a struggling son. He said his legislative positions were not altered by help for Adam.