A Deer Park man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his pickup truck struck his brother and another pedestrian in Bay Shore early Sunday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Carlos Lopez, 33, of Wright Avenue, was scheduled for arraignment Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.

According to police, Lopez, his brother, Edgar Lopez, 31, of Wright Avenue, Deer Park and a group of other people were gathered at a parking lot on Union Boulevard at about 3:20 a.m., when Carlos Lopez tried to leave in his 2014 Dodge pickup and struck Kenneth Rosario, 41, of West Seventh Street, Deer Park.

Police said Lopez continued driving and struck a building in the parking lot and then struck his brother, Edgar Lopez. Authorities added the vehicle continued through a fence and then struck a storage trailer, located at 2177 Union Boulevard.

Carlos Lopez, Edgar Lopez and Rosario were all taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

Police said Edgar Lopez was admitted to the hospital and was in serious condition. Carlos Lopez and Rosario were treated and released.