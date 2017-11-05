This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Deer Park man faces DWI charge after hitting two people

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Deer Park man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his pickup truck struck his brother and another pedestrian in Bay Shore early Sunday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Carlos Lopez, 33, of Wright Avenue, was scheduled for arraignment Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.

According to police, Lopez, his brother, Edgar Lopez, 31, of Wright Avenue, Deer Park and a group of other people were gathered at a parking lot on Union Boulevard at about 3:20 a.m., when Carlos Lopez tried to leave in his 2014 Dodge pickup and struck Kenneth Rosario, 41, of West Seventh Street, Deer Park.

Police said Lopez continued driving and struck a building in the parking lot and then struck his brother, Edgar Lopez. Authorities added the vehicle continued through a fence and then struck a storage trailer, located at 2177 Union Boulevard.

Carlos Lopez, Edgar Lopez and Rosario were all taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

Police said Edgar Lopez was admitted to the hospital and was in serious condition. Carlos Lopez and Rosario were treated and released.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Runners queue up for their security check and NYC Marathon takes off under high security
Mostly cloudy, light rain expected for Long Island LI weather: Cloudy, damp with temps in 60s
The Finish Line of the New York City Officials: Beefed up security at NYC marathon
The projected 10 percent increase in pension costs Teacher pension costs may rise 10 percent in 2018-19
The Rev. Eric Olsen, pastor of Good Shepherd Church group enlists help to combat opioids
Courtney Lange, a senior at Sanford H. Calhoun Teen speaks at prestigious health symposium
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE