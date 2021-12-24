TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Mother killed, son injured in stabbings by his ex-girlfriend in Deer Park

Shaquela Titley leaves the First Precinct police station

Shaquela Titley leaves the First Precinct police station in West Babylon on Friday morning for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip. Titley was arrested Thursday in the stabbing death of former boyfriend's 85-year-old mother in her Deer Park home. Credit: John Roca

By Joan Gralla and Matthew Chayes joan.gralla@newsday.com, matthew.chayes@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

An 85-year-old mother was stabbed to death by her son's ex-girlfriend — who then stabbed him — in Deer Park on Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Marie Mille was killed in her house, on Smith Street near Totten Avenue, in an alleged attack by Shaquela Titley, 30, of Deer Park, according to a department news release.

The ex-boyfriend, Joseph Mille, 47, was stabbed after he returned to the house; he fled to a neighbor's home and called 911 around 12:20 p.m., the release said.

The mother was declared dead, according to the police; the man was taken to a hospital where he was operated on for serious but not critical injuries, the release said.

Titley was arrested at about 1:45 p.m.

The police department's press office did not answer a question about the motive for the stabbing.

Titley is charged with intentional murder, according to court records. At an arraignment on Christmas Eve, a judge ordered her jailed without bail. The case is due back in court Dec. 29.

A telephone number listed in court records for her government-appointed attorney, Jonathan Brian Manley of Hauppauge, rang to voicemail, and the box was full.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Much is still unknown about the new COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 surge has LIers frustrated, concerned
Suffolk County District Attorney-elect Raymond Tierney sat down
Incoming Suffolk DA Raymond Tierney plans to use 'tough on crime' approach
Nassau District Attorney-Elect Anne Donnelly spoke on Monday
Nassau DA-Elect ready 'to do the right thing' in new role
Brian Saphire, 33, of Malverne.
Fundraiser planned for volunteer firefighter with cancer
A man shot one man and injured another
Cops: 2 men hurt in shooting inside Brentwood house
Walkers stroll Friday in Eisenhower Park in East
Forecast: A wet, not white, Christmas
Didn’t find what you were looking for?