An 85-year-old mother was stabbed to death by her son's ex-girlfriend — who then stabbed him — in Deer Park on Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Marie Mille was killed in her house, on Smith Street near Totten Avenue, in an alleged attack by Shaquela Titley, 30, of Deer Park, according to a department news release.

The ex-boyfriend, Joseph Mille, 47, was stabbed after he returned to the house; he fled to a neighbor's home and called 911 around 12:20 p.m., the release said.

The mother was declared dead, according to the police; the man was taken to a hospital where he was operated on for serious but not critical injuries, the release said.

Titley was arrested at about 1:45 p.m.

The police department's press office did not answer a question about the motive for the stabbing.

Titley is charged with intentional murder, according to court records. At an arraignment on Christmas Eve, a judge ordered her jailed without bail. The case is due back in court Dec. 29.

A telephone number listed in court records for her government-appointed attorney, Jonathan Brian Manley of Hauppauge, rang to voicemail, and the box was full.