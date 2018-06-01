A Hempstead man who admitted firing the bullet that fatally wounded a 12-year-old girl in her home in 2015 is expected to be sentenced Friday to 5 to 15 years in prison.

Jakwan Keller pleaded guilty in March to second-degree manslaughter in the death of Dejah Joyner in a shooting police said stemmed from a gang dispute.

Dejah was eating dinner in her Hempstead home when a single gunshot blasted through a window and hit her in the head on Oct. 16, 2015, according to authorities. The seventh-grader and Girl Scout died a day later while hospitalized.

Police arrested Keller in January 2016, saying more than 20 Crime Stoppers tips led to him. A grand jury then indicted Keller on second-degree murder and weapons charges.

On March 2, he pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in Nassau County Court in Mineola, with acting state Supreme Court Justice Meryl Berkowitz agreeing to sentence him to 5 to 15 years.

The Nassau district attorney’s office required Keller to waive his right to appeal as part of the plea bargain.

The victim’s grandfather James Miles at the time called Keller’s plea deal an “injustice,” saying it wasn’t enough punishment.

The district attorney’s office declined to respond to the grandfather’s comment. In a prepared statement, District Attorney Madeline Singas said Keller’s “unconscionable recklessness stole the life of an innocent child,” and extended condolences to “Dejah’s family, friends, and the entire Hempstead community.”

The slaying sparked outrage among many Hempstead residents, who said they viewed Dejah’s death as the most egregious example of gun violence gripping the village.

Last October, about 50 of Dejah’s fellow Girl Scouts marked the two-year anniversary of her death by releasing balloons into the sky at a memorial service by her Uniondale grave.

Keller told police after his arrest that he had played no part in the crime, wasn’t in a gang and wasn’t foolish enough to do something that would mean throwing his life away.

“I don’t know about that,” Keller said of Dejah’s slaying during a 2016 police interview. “I’m sorry for that little girl.”

Police have said Keller and Dejah’s older brother belong to different factions of the Bloods gang, and that Keller shot into Dejah’s house from a vehicle because he believed her older brother had stolen a Hoverboard from his younger brother.

A reluctant eyewitness came forward six days after the shooting and identified Keller as the triggerman, according to police testimony at a court hearing last year.

Defense attorney Bruce Barket had said then that surveillance video proved what that person told police was untrue. The Garden City lawyer said it showed the supposed eyewitness had been walking away — not sitting on a porch as he said — before the shooter’s car drove up.

On the day his client pleaded guilty, Barket called the case “a horrible tragedy” where “no successful outcomes” were possible.

“Obviously Mr. Keller thought it was in his best interest to accept the plea offer from the district attorney’s office . . . But it’s clear that there was no intent to hurt anybody when the shot was fired,” Barket added.

