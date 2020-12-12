A person was killed and three others were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting at a Copiague deli Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.

The shooting was reported at 6:10 p.m. at La Vaquita Corp. deli on Great Neck Road near Corsica Street, police said. The three victims were taken to local hospitals. The names of the victims have not been released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back for updates on this developing story.