TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Copiague deli, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police investigate a shooting at La

Suffolk County police investigate a shooting at La Vaquita Corp. deli on Great Neck Road in Copiague on Saturday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A person was killed and three others were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting at a Copiague deli Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.

The shooting was reported at 6:10 p.m. at La Vaquita Corp. deli on Great Neck Road near Corsica Street, police said. The three victims were taken to local hospitals. The names of the victims have not been released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases Vaccine coming, but it won't be for those under age 16
The booths are full and bullet casings littering Handgun permit applications surge on Long Island
A car, whose driver Nassau County police said Police: 4 hurt when car crashes into LIRR overpass
Maria and Nick D'Elia of New Hyde Park Holiday lightings had to take a backseat, so Nassau communities rolled with it
Free COVID-19 testing provided by Northwell Health, Suffolk Officials: COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations up in NY
Idea McCollough, third from right holding check, of Group gives check to family burned out of home
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search