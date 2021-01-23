TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
31° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Baldwin man robbed three food delivery drivers in three days, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Three food delivery drivers were robbed this week in Rockville Centre and a Baldwin man has been charged in connection with the crimes, Nassau police said.

Joseph E. Austin, 26, has been charged with two counts of robbery, petit larceny and resisting arrest, the police said.

First, a 45-year-old male driver for Dominos was punched and his money was grabbed from his hand — and the food taken — on S. Centre Avenue on Tuesday, police said.

Next, the police said, a day later a 36-year-old Chinese food delivery driver had a similar experience on Osbourne Place. He was pushed and money was taken out of his hand, police said.

And on Thursday, police said a 27-year-old Chinese food delivery driver was approached on Liberty Avenue and cash was taken from his vehicle.

The thief fled on foot all three times, the police said.

Austin was arrested Saturday at 3:10 a.m. in Freeport on South Main Street, police said.

"As detectives attempted to place the defendant into custody he resisted and a physical struggle ensued," the police said.

Austin is expected to be arraigned on Saturday. It was not immediately known if he was represented by counsel.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

1st Sgt. John O'Dougherty, whose civilian job is National Guard sergeant on D.C.: 'It reminded me of the Green Zone in Afghanistan'
Yvette Aguiar, Riverhead Town Supervisor, works in her Riverhead says years-old letter threatens $40M EPCAL sale
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many families struggling Educators say pandemic taking a toll on students' mental health
As train ridership decreased during the pandemic, LIRR commuter Some LIRR commuters selling tickets on black market
The New York state Capitol on April 1, Taxes, pot, tuition, local aid among budget flashpoints
The defendants' bot scheme included buying ticket blocs 3 LI ticket brokers face $3.7M in penalties
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search