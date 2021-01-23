Three food delivery drivers were robbed this week in Rockville Centre and a Baldwin man has been charged in connection with the crimes, Nassau police said.

Joseph E. Austin, 26, has been charged with two counts of robbery, petit larceny and resisting arrest, the police said.

First, a 45-year-old male driver for Dominos was punched and his money was grabbed from his hand — and the food taken — on S. Centre Avenue on Tuesday, police said.

Next, the police said, a day later a 36-year-old Chinese food delivery driver had a similar experience on Osbourne Place. He was pushed and money was taken out of his hand, police said.

And on Thursday, police said a 27-year-old Chinese food delivery driver was approached on Liberty Avenue and cash was taken from his vehicle.

The thief fled on foot all three times, the police said.

Austin was arrested Saturday at 3:10 a.m. in Freeport on South Main Street, police said.

"As detectives attempted to place the defendant into custody he resisted and a physical struggle ensued," the police said.

Austin is expected to be arraigned on Saturday. It was not immediately known if he was represented by counsel.