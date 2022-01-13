Three Long Island women have been indicted on federal charges they punched and kicked a Delta airline security officer at John F. Kennedy International Airport last year after they were prohibited from boarding a flight to Puerto Rico, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The women – identified as Jordan Nixon, 21, of Bay Shore; Janessa Torres, 21, of Central Islip and Johara Zavala, 44, of Central Islip – were each indicted on a single count of interference with security screening personnel, prosecutors said. They are scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon and face 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

"The defendants viciously assaulted an airline security officer by beating him to the floor with his radio and then kicking and punching him in the face and body while he was down," said Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

"The extreme and aggressive behavior in connection with our air travel is out of control," Peace added. "This Office has zero tolerance for violent conduct that threatens the safety of airline passengers and employees and will prosecute defendants who allegedly engage in such conduct to the fullest extent of the law."

Nixon’s defense attorney, Peter Guadagnino, said his client, a beauty school student, "denies the allegations and she’s going to plead not guilty." Guadagnino said his client has no prior criminal record.

Zavala’s attorney, Jacob Mitchell, declined to comment when reached by phone. Torres’ attorney, Mia Eisner-Grynberg, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

According to federal prosecutors, between around 9 a.m. and their flight’s scheduled 12:55 p.m. departure on Sept. 22, Nixon, Torres and Zavala ordered nine alcoholic beverages from restaurants and bars at the airport, as evidenced from surveillance video and receipts. Zavala was "having difficulty walking and appeared to be disoriented" when the trio arrived at the departure gate, and Nixon was "holding a clear to-go cup filled with an orange beverage, which smelled like alcohol," prosecutors said.

A member of the flight crew and the captain determined that "all three defendants should be denied boarding because they were acting belligerent, one of the defendants was refusing to wear her mask properly, and Zavala was visibly disoriented and possibly intoxicated," according to court papers. The women were told they could try to rebook their flight for later that day.

When the airline security officer, identified in court papers as Employee-2, asked the women to leave the jetway "they refused and proceeded to yell and curse" at him, prosecutors said in court papers.

Nixon removed his clipped-on radio and they struggled as the security officer tried to gain control of it, the court papers said. Another employee tried to intervene and Zavala punched that employee in the face, the court papers said.

The security officer fell to the ground and "all three defendants hit and kicked Employee-2 with their feet and fists while he was on the floor," court papers said.

Torres, according to prosecutors, "stepped on the head and face of Employee-2, causing his upper lip to bleed." He "received blows to the nose, causing bleeding and swelling," and his vest was torn apart by the defendants as he tried to flee, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors claim they have "multiple eyewitnesses" who will testify that all three women continued to attack the security officer "even when others intervened to assist him."

Prosecutors are seeking the defendants be held on $50,000 bonds, restricted from traveling outside of Long Island and New York City, and subject to random home and employment visits. They cited two of the defendants’ failure to appear in state court earlier this year on charges connected to the incident and the seriousness of the allegations.

The three women had been arrested and arraigned the same day of the incident on state charges and were released on a personal recognizance bond, federal prosecutors said, but the case has since been dismissed. However, federal prosecutors cited Nixon and Zavala’s failure to appear in court earlier this month for a status conference in the case. Torres and her attorney appeared.

"Due to Nixon’s and Zavala’s failure to appear for a court-ordered status conference, a combination of bail conditions is necessary to assure the defendants’ continued appearance," the prosecutors said.