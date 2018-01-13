TODAY'S PAPER
4 sought in designer handbag theft in Syosset, police say

The men drove away from Designer Exchange in a Cadillac Escalade, Nassau cops said.

A surveillance photo released by Nassau County police

A surveillance photo released by Nassau County police shows a black Cadillac Escalade allegedly used by four suspects to flee Designer Exchange in Syosset early Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Nassau County police said Saturday that they need help finding four men suspected of robbing a store in Syosset.

Police said they have surveillance video that shows four men entering Designer Exchange on Jackson Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Saturday and leaving with an unknown number of designer handbags. The men wore dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored gloves. The men drove away in a Cadillac Escalade, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery, being investigated by Second Squad detectives, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept anonymous.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

